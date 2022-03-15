Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David Saxe-Coburg and Gotha was born on June 23, 1894, the eldest son of the future King George V and Queen Mary. As eldest, there was no question that he would become King of England when his father died.
This happened in early 1936 and the reign of King Edward VIII began on Jan. 20. His coronation was set for May 12, 1937 and around the Empire stamps, coins and collectable ashtrays began to be designed for the joyous event.
In Britain, first order of the day was the production of a four-stamp accession issue for immediate use. It was to be followed by a larger format coronation issue in 1937. The King himself was interested in its planning and worked on designs picturing royal castles and Tower Bridge. It was decided that the printer Harrison & Sons Ltd. would design the accession stamps and they came up with fairly standard designs carrying portraits of the king in uniform. These were rejected.
The public became involved. Hubert J. Brown, a 17-year-old school boy from Torquay submitted a pencil drawing. It was a simple design with a
central photographic head against a shaded background, a crown on the upper right and stamp value in numbers on the upper left; cleaner and more modern in appearance than previous stamps of royalty. The King and officials liked it and the design was used with only minor modifications.
Sadly, the Post Office gave no official recognition or remuneration to young Hubert and went as far as describing the stamp’s amateur designer as “a retired man, of middle age in comfortable circumstances with a nice car, but no telephone.” Where this came from is anyone’s guess; maybe it is a case of adding lots of details to a lie to make it more believable? Hubert’s father replied for his son with a letter in a disappointed tone, but the matter was dropped and four modern-looking stamps were printed in large numbers in green, red, brown and blue.
Only months into his reign, Edward caused concern by his proposal to marry Wallis Simpson, an American double-divorcee. This was politically and socially unacceptable for the times. When it became obvious that he could not marry Wallis and remain king, Edward chose abdication.
On Dec. 11 1936, BBC radio carried his live announcement that he could not be king “without the help and support of the woman I love.” The reign of Edward VIII was over after 326 days — the shortest reign of any English monarch (unless you count the disputed nine days of Lady Jane Grey, but that’s another story). Edward left the UK and was never welcomed back to live there again; he died in 1972 in Paris.
The minting of Edward VIII coins, planned to begin in full production on Jan. 1, 1937, was narrowly halted. Further stamp production, in late design stages throughout the Empire, was also stopped. But our very small (four) collection of Edward VIII stamps can get a little larger. A number of the Edward stamps had overprints applied for use in Morocco and Tangier; let’s add those.
And what about the six old stamps of Canada and Newfoundland that pictured Edward as Prince of Wales? (The 1898 Newfoundland stamp featuring four-year-old Edward in curls is really cute.) Those should be on our list.
I am not completely sure why, but in recent years a number of countries have created Edward VIII stamps. They will complete our collection. A 2017 Jersey issue pictured him in military uniform. He made it back into the UK (on a stamp only) in 2019 on a “stamp-on-stamp” issue showing one of the 1936 series.
And I will save the 2012 issue of Guyana for last because it’s a little sad. Two stamps picture old portraits of Edward as king; it is so unfortunate that they are both incorrectly inscribed “King Edward XIII”.
The poor guy just can’t get a break.
