With the E3 trade show cancelled again, gaming companies once again streamed the news to gamers’ living rooms.
Microsoft’s showcase showed off a large number of games for the next 12 or so months.
Redfall features cool gameplay, vampire killing and four-player co-op. The game reminded me of Left 4 Dead with its weapons, environments and visuals. Redfall has a 2023 release date.
The sequel to Hollow Knight will bring all-new challenging gameplay to Game Pass when it drops.
A new game shown is High on Life. The game has a distinctive visual and some of the weirdest gameplay I’ve seen. From the main character using a creature as a weapon to the ultra-colourful art style, it’s definitely a game from the wacky minds that brought us Rick and Morty. High on Life is expected sometime this year.
A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the indie masterpiece is also coming to Game Pass this year. With a bigger budget, the game looks much improved from the first edition with more action, but still with the stealth sequences that made the original so endearing.
A 40th anniversary update is coming to Flight Simulator in November with new planes and locations.
Overwatch 2 showed off new gameplay and an all-new character with early access coming in October.
Ara, a real-time strategy game, was given a reveal trailer. Elder Scrolls online and Fallout 76 were both given trailers showing off new content dropping to those games soon.
Forza Horizon 5 showed off a Hot Wheels expansion dropping in July. Forza Motorsports showed off the best looking racing simulation game I’ve seen. With a large number of cars, tracks and even car damage, I can’t wait to try Forza Motorsports early next year.
The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a side-scrolling action game that reminds me of classic action games of the ’90s and 2000s. The game is dropping in 2023.
Diablo 4, to be released in 2023, showed off a trailer with the different character classes, and all the top-down action you could want.
Team Ninja’s new project, Wo Long: Final Dynasty, showed off a story trailer, but no gameplay.
Another surprise is that Atlus is bringing the Persona series to Xbox Game Pass starting in October with Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal .
Hideo Kojima announced a project with Microsoft. No details were provided.
The show rounded out with a Starfield trailer. We were shown combat, some flying, base building and more. With a large number of planets, and the ability to build and customize both your ships and bases, the game should offer a ton of playtime to gamers.
Capcom showed off a new expansion for Resident Evil Village.
Exoprimal, an original game, was given a gameplay trailer.
Though 2023 looks great for Sony and Xbox, sadly 2022 seems rather barren for first party exclusives. We never got an update for the new God of War, making it seem more and more like a 2023 release.
