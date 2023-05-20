It’s good news for Okanagan wineries and grapegrowers worried about possible cash flow troubles due to lack of grapes.
Farm Credit Canada is offering support to wineries and grapegrowers in the Okanagan that may be losing a significant tonnage of grapes in 2023 and beyond.
The short crops are due to the extreme and prolonged cold temperatures over the winter that caused significant damage to wine vines across the province, but especially in the Okanagan.
Fewer grapes and less wine means less cash for wineries and grapegrowers, and Farm Credit Canada says it can help them out.
“We stand by our customers over the long term, helping them pursue opportunities and overcome challenges, and this year’s cold weather in B.C. has certainly been challenging for many wine business owners,” said Jeff Affleck, FCC senior vice-president of western operations, in a statement. “As a leader in financing to Canadian farmers, we have a unique responsibility to step up and help.”
Industry sources said B.C.'s wine industry is projecting a significant reduction in wine and grape production this year, even greater than the average 30 per cent drops in crop yields seen in the last four years.
Initial projections by Wine Growers B.C. forecast a 39 to 56 per cent drop in wine and grape production in 2023.
Last month, the B.C. ministry of agriculture and food announced that wineries and grapegrowers looking to replant grapes damaged by extreme weather can apply for funding under the $15-million Perennial Crop Renewal program, designed to “revitalize hazelnut, grape, berry and tree-fruit production and increase the competitiveness and resiliency of B.C. farm businesses while supporting food security,” the ministry said.
But even if they replant this year, the FCC said wine producers that have lost some or all of their vines in last December’s cold snap may be facing a cash shortfall because vines take years to mature and produce quality fruit.
The FCC said it will consider additional short-term credit options, deferral of principal payments and other loan payment schedule amendments to reduce the financial load on producers hurt by last winter’s cold.
Producers in B.C. should contact their FCC relationship manager to discuss their individual situation and options, the FCC said.
“Agriculture and food is the only industry we serve, so we have a deep understanding of the challenges that come with the business,” said Affleck.
The FCC is a Crown corporation that provides business and financial services and products to farming operations and to businesses and industries related to farming.