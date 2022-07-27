I have been learning a few new words lately. I am pleased to know that I am still able to learn new things and that the world is always expanding for me, even though I don’t depend on excessive social media for my entertainment.
My curiosity began with my failure to understand what to call the leashes that had no set length. Those using them just called them a leash. The ones I am talking about are those leases that some people have that expand and contract. They have been given a few names by myself, but I was pretty sure none of my names I had made up were what any manufacturer would have called them.
The names that I have given them are names I am really not allowed to write down and publish in the newspaper. Apparently nasty adjectives, whether accurate or not, may not be used publicly. But these leashes that nobody seems to have mastered the use of are actually called “extendable leashes.”
I really think the stores that sell those things should give people lessons and a license before they are allowed to go out in public and use them. A leash that has a set length and can’t change, is called a set leash. And from what I can tell, the extendable leashes are not allowed in Penticton.
But since I see them everywhere, it must be a typo error or the
person that wrote it just wished that was the case even though it doesn't really matter what leash is used.
My other new word that I learned is something that our younger generation is creating and I think it's very apt to catch on for everyone. It took me a few times hearing it and figuring out what was happening before I put it all together. That’s part of the problem of not having excellent hearing. I can block out things that really don’t matter, but when something really interests me, I have to work just that much harder to put things together.
The new word I have been hearing is “Poggy.” Now this word is very versatile and can be used by any age, but so far I am hearing it from the five-and-under crowd. When I consider how many years I have been around dogs and
children, I may be wrong, but I am pretty sure this generation is the first to make use of it.
There is of course the typical root word of dog. And for the average young child that is usually extended to saying “doggy.” But when you get a small dog, or at times when the child can figure out the dog is young, not necessarily just small, we hear the word puppy used. But now the kids are combining the word puppy with doggy.
I have been hearing Poggy used frequently around Penticton. I don't know if it is commonly heard in other communities, but “Poggy” seems to me to be a great new word that should hold its own to describe a young or small dog.
Now I am ready to face the world and listen the best I can and see if I can learn a few more new words. When I am ready to go for a walk I will reach for my two-metre set leash and of course get myself ready by taking a few dog treats and doggy bags. It’s not too bad for going out the door right now because the weather is warm and I don't need a jacket anymore.
I am going to keep my eyes open for my small two legged friends that walk by me, smiling and pointing at my dog saying, “Poggy.” If I listen hard enough, maybe there are a few more new words they can teach me.
—
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com