Sony had its latest showcase on March 9 so players can see what upcoming titles to expect and Sony could deliver some surprise announcements.
This latest showcase showed off Japanese-developed titles. The first, and some might say biggest, game showoff was ExoPrimal developed by Capcom.
ExoPrimal is a third-person shooter featuring vortexes that drop dinosaurs into areas around the planet. The game, of course, brought to mind the long dormant Dino Crisis, a favourite among gamers.
The game seems to feature all the dino battling fans want with a multiplayer style element. With the game not releasing till 2023, we likely get more updates later this year.
Ghostwire Tokyo, which releases later this month, had another trailer drop. The game certainly looks original with a mixture of first-person magic-looking attacks, featuring cool visuals and so truly original-looking gameplay.
Konami showed off something many have been asking for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game collection.
With games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tournament Fighters, The Arcade Game, Back from the Sewer, Fall of the Foot Clan, The Manhattan Project, Radical Rescue and The Hyper Stone all included, this is the perfect game for that turtle fan in your life.
My only hope is the game has online co-op, so friends around the globe can join in the turtle fun. The upcoming collection will be released later this year on PS4 and PS5.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure also will return later this year. Judging from the trailer, the game will have all the craziness and flair of the anime series.
Kaiju Brawler Gigabash is a four-player battle featuring Godzilla monsters, letting players fight among skyscrapers causing massive destruction along the way.
Trek to Yomi seems to be a black-and-white samurai adventure game. The trailer showed off one-on-one sword fights, platforming and exploration in a side scrolling Ghost of Tsushima vibe.
Returnal Ascension was also shown. The update coming March 22 will give the game a co-op option and a new survival mode featuring endless enemies.
Square Enix showed off a new strategy role-playing game called Diofield Chronicle and a new entry in the Valkyrie franchise, with Valkyrie Elysium coming to PS4 and PS5.
All in all, the latest Sony State of Play had some solid titles with ExoPrimal as my personal highlight. Let me know what your favourite game was or what game you did want to be shown but wasn’t.
