There are a lot of exciting things happening here at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
For starters, I would like to introduce myself: I'm Peter Verge and I've had the pleasure of producing videos for the Foundation over the past two years. During that time I was fortunate enough to work and learn alongside John Moorhouse, who recently retired.
I can't say enough good things about John and I certainly have some big shoes to fill. The entire SOS team already misses him. But don't worry, we are checking in on him and he's settling into retirement just fine.
—-
This past week marks another momentous milestone for health care in the South Okanagan with the completion of Phase 2 of Penticton Regional Hospital Emergency Department. This major renovation boasts two major highlights: private exam rooms for patients and two state-of-the-art trauma bays.
I can say on behalf of all of the staff, board members and the volunteers here at the SOS Medical Foundation that your generous donations that made this renovation happen fill us with admiration and gratitude.
A few days before the new ED opened we were lucky enough to have a personal tour from Emergency Physician, Dr. Brent Harrold, who demonstrated the tap and go technology which allows doctors and nurses to tap into their computer by the patient's bedside, and then tap out and access it at another computer.
This means they can easily access charting from any station in the department, streamlining patient care.
This technology is the first of its kind in Interior Health.
The South Okanagan is a place I'm proud to call home and that pride just grew a lot bigger knowing we have such a quality space to take care of us when we're faced with an emergency personally or with a loved one. We hope you don't have to come visit it anytime soon, and when you do, you'll be greeted by friendly staff, a beautiful new department and the best technology your generosity can (and did) buy.
—-
If you're looking to win some money while continuing your support of the Foundation, the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary is currently holding their "Wonderful Winter 50/50 Raffle. It's a big jackpot:
You could win up to $50,000! Tickets are $10, 3 for $25 or 10 for $50. To get your tickets please visit pentictonhospitalauxiliary.com.
—-
Aside from John retiring there have been some other changes around here as well. If you've ever stopped by our office, you've met the wonderful Lissette Little who has gained the title and role of Development Manager, a position that is a perfect fit for her incredible way with people and high work ethic.
Lisa Barkman recently transitioned from her role at the SOS Cafe as Food Services Supervisor to Donor Experience Coordinator. While they are going to miss her at the SOS Cafe, we are so happy to have her warm and friendly smile to greet you at the Foundation.
And finally, Melody Petkau is our newest employee and is the new Food Services Supervisor at the SOS Cafe.
Welcome Melody!
Peter Verge is the Communications Manager at the SOS Medical Foundation. To donate, call 250-492-9027 or visit the foundation website: sosmedicalfoundation.com.