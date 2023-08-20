There are some stories you read in the news that so perfectly describe ancient truths that cannot be ignored; the story of Chris Oxlade-Arnott and his wife, Jilly has gone global.
They stumbled upon a distressing site while strolling along the scenic coastline in Devon, England. A lone sheep was precariously trapped on rocks, surrounded by an ever-rising tide.
Somehow this sheep had tumbled over the cliff and became trapped and helpless.
Jilly, who had been taking holiday photographs, spotted the trapped creature in one of her frames – the power of digital cameras and the ability to zoom in on an imagined image.
As the tide became more threatening, Chris descended the treacherous cliff.
He was embarking on his rescue mission, perilous, with jagged rocks, steep edges, and the constant threat of crashing waves - Chris traversed the cliff.
Witnessing the ordeal, Jilly shouted guidance from above. As Chris approached the terrified creature, it attempted to retreat toward the water.
But with gentle reassurance, Chris managed to comfort the sheep.
Chris hoisted the creature around his neck, securing its front legs with one hand and navigating his way up the rocks with the other.
Though the sheep weighed around 50kg, his strength of purpose mixed with compassion was evident.
Onlookers applauded once they reached the top, celebrating this extraordinary rescue mission.
The exhausted sheep lay resting awhile before it ran off and began grazing. This story has flown worldwide, from Britain to Brazil to Bangkok.
This story is an encouraging display of selflessness similar to the parable of the Good Shepherd, a man bravely risked his life to save a stranded sheep, exemplifying Christ's love for every one of His flocks.
Reflecting on Chris and Jilly's selfless act, I'm moved by the parallels to Christ's eternal promise.
Just as Chris felt an overwhelming urge to save that one lost sheep, illustrating the very core of the faith of how God came on a rescue mission for humanity.
Then there is the heart of the Good Shepherd's determination to leave the ninety-nine and rescue the one astray; it is a testimony to the expression of Christ's enduring compassion and willingness to connect with us in our turbulent lives and help us in those dangerous and difficult moments.
Christ's actions amidst the challenging terrain remind us of Jesus' journey, bearing the weight of humanity's pain upon the cross. And by rescuing this sheep and bringing it to safety and provisions, this is God's heart.
This is an ancient story that has been told in a new way.
It is not surprising it has captured the imagination of the world’s media. Be encourage.;
God is always zoomed in on you and sees your situation.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.