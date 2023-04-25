Osoyoos Desert Centre is pleased to announce its 2023 opening day Saturday April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are invited to get outdoors and take in the extraordinary beauty of the rare antelope-brush habitat unique to the South Okanagan.
One of the centre’s signature features is a 1.5 km boardwalk that meanders through the antelope-brush habitat offering an elevated and immersive experience. Visitors will have a chance to see the plant and animal life that exists in our desert environment including Spadefoots, Behr’s Hairstreak butterflies, Nuttall’s Cottontail, Western Bluebirds and of course, antelope-brush, several species of sage and the prickly pear cactus to name a few.
“It was so great to see so many people out on our new boardwalk last year. We’ve been tracking our admission numbers for over 12 years now and last year we surpassed our record with nearly 11,000 visitors through our gates,” Osoyoos Desert Centre executive director Jayme Friedt said in a press release.
“We look forward to an even better season this year with travellers coming from across Canada, the U.S. and overseas.”
Visitors can also tour through the Desert Centre’s native plant demonstration garden and inside the interpretive centre where there are hands on displays of plants and animals that live in our region. An outdoor picnic area at the centre offers visitors a spot to sit and enjoy a snack or a bagged lunch and enjoy the views.
“We’ve got some fun activities planned for our opening day. The first 100 people through our gates will receive a free seed pack of the lovely Showy Milkweed, a plant that is an essential host for the monarch butterfly and an important nectar source for other pollinators,” Friedt said.
“Also local artist Nancy Gray joins us on opening day to do a bit of face painting. Kids and adults can have their cheeks adorned with Nancy’s colourful drawings of badgers, snakes, butterflies and all sorts of other desert critters. We’ve also created an interactive scavenger hunt with a special prize for anyone that takes part.”
Osoyoos Desert Centre spring hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Admission is $25 for families, $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for youth (ages 6-17) and children 5 and under are free.
The Osoyoos Desert Centre is located at 14580 – 146 Avenue, 3 km north of Osoyoos off Highway 97.
For more information call 250-495-2470, visit www.desert.org or email mail@desert.org.