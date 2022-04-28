Rotary in action

Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise president Alex Bodden is pictured in this photo which appeared on Page 1 of The Penticton Herald Thursday, April 28, 2022.

 Herald Staff

Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise president Alex Bodden helps sort books at opening day of the 5th Gently Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale at the Penticton Curling Club, Wednesday. All books are $2. The sale runs daily through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bodden thanks volunteers with Discovery House who “we wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.” In addition to being a major fundraiser, the Rotary sale promotes both literacy and the philosophy of reuse and recycle.