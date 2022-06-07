The irresistible aroma of baking — sweet and yeasty — is like being embraced by a warm blanket. And Summerland is being cuddled by comfort with the long-awaited reopening of True Grain Bakehouse, celebrating 10 years this month.
The popular bakery made the difficult decision last fall to temporarily close their doors due to hiccups in their supply chain, staffing concerns and other issues due to the pandemic.
While True Grain reopened its doors softly this past Wednesday, the community came out in full force, buying up loaves of European-inspired handcrafted breads, housemade granola and luscious baked goods, all made with organic ingredients and B.C. grown and ground grains.
Owner Todd Laidlaw returned with a strong and resilient team of bakers, and friendly front of house staff. “It’s such as a relief to be back,” he admits. “And great to see familiar faces — it’s awesome!”
A bakery is important to any community, serving as a meeting place for comfort and sustenance, and the location of True Grain, at 10108 Main Street, has operated as a bakery since 1940.
During True Grain’s nine-month closure, Laidlaw moved to the bakery's mothership location in Cowichan Bay on Vancouver Island. (It’s the original location of the bakery and where the stone grinding of grains occurs.) Assisting chef and hospitality specialist Mara Jernigan, they opened Leeward Coastal Cafe, sister to the bakery, and Laidlaw came back newly inspired.
One inspiration is a tweak to the name, becoming True Grain Bakehouse (instead of Bread). The Summerland space has also closed off the café portion for now, to concentrate on what they do best — which is bake — while they get back up to speed.
Seven different heritage, organic and B.C.-grown grains are used throughout the sourdough baking menu, and packaged goods such as cookies and stone ground flours are colour-coded to indicate which grain is used. For those unfamiliar, heritage grains have names such as Red Fife, spelt, emmer and Khorasan, and offer unique flavour, texture and nutrition. And they are said to be easier to digest than regular processed wheat products.
Laidlaw is also making a commitment to the environment by sustainable and recyclable packaging. This deserves big kudos, and is the first I’ve seen in the Okanagan.
For example, plastic bags for breads have been replaced by an omni-degradable bread bag from Omni Planet. This plastic-looking bag is an innovation, It’s not only shelf stable and freezer friendly but degrades in water or soil, so can even be put into your home compost.
And any cello windows in their biodegradable paper prepackaged stone-ground flours, pastas and granolas are made from a plant-based product.
A recommitment to organic is also seen in the ingredients used throughout the Bakehouse roster. That means organic butter in the luscious baked goods from croissants to cinnamon swirls, and organic seeds, from flax to pumpkin and sesame, in the nine (count 'em nine) stone-cracked multigrain loaf — True Grain’s best seller. True Grain keeps the art in artisan with over a dozen different styles of breads, including baguettes, and three types of buns, including ciabatta.
A new offering is frozen pizza dough available in three styles, including a focaccia made with cold-pressed olive oil and Italian herbs.
True Grain Bakehouse has swiftly risen to the occasion with soul-comforting baking.
Welcome back!
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.