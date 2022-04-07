What do the Many Hats have in common with the latest Bond film?
Both franchises waited nearly two years to release new material.
After two false starts, the Many Hats Theatre Company will finally present “Hilda’s Yard,” with opening night Thursday, April 7, 2022 at The Cannery Stage.
“Hilda’s Yard,” like “No Time To Die,” was plagued with false starts. The main difference was the Bond film was in the can and ready for release once audiences were allowed to return to movie theatres. “Hilda’s Yard” had to twice start over.
The Norm Foster-penned comedy was originally scheduled to open last September but two weeks before opening night, provincial health orders changed.
“We were ready to go. The set was built, the set was painted, the cast was ready, but on Aug. 20, Dr. Bonnie (Henry) made her announcement” director Ed Schneider said.
Rules loosened and the cast and crew reunited, minus one actor. That brief window of time was slammed shut in November, thus putting the project on another indefinite hiatus.
One of the issues, Schneider explained, is the theatre seats 113 patrons (two seats are assigned for handicap accessibility). In order to perform at half capacity, each of the six actors as well as backstage help, front of house and the sound technician count as a body.
“That would leave room for maybe 40 people. It just wasn’t possible,” Schneider said. “I was always optimistic, but also scared as hell. We’ve been through so many situations. Will the audiences come back? But now, for us, it’s, ‘oh my God, we’re actually going to be able to do this.’”
Audience involvement wasn’t a challenge.
Of the 331 people who purchased tickets thinking there would be a show in September, none requested refunds. All are coming out between now and April 30 when the show closes.
“It's been like a rollercoaster ride, but it feels really good to finally be able do this for an audience,” said actress Jane Pilkey, the Hilda in “Hilda’s Yard.”
“It’s been quite nerve wracking. I learned my lines before, and lost them, and then had to relearn them. Everyone was in the same situation, but it’s been fun, great for my brain and I think everyone is wanting to get out and be entertained and have a good laugh, which is really important these days.”
One thing that saved Many Hats, Schneider said, was COVID rental relief from the federal government. The building owners, he said, “were phenomenal.”
Of the six original cast members, four are still involved. Two dropped out along the way due to job and family commitments, but both mentored their replacements in a series of workshops.
“Adele (McNary), who took over one of the roles, was already working with us backstage and she knew the play cold. She was able to step right in and she’s a director’s dream because she’s so good at memorizing lines,” Schneider said.
The director shares the enthusiasm of his leading lady believing that after two pandemic years, a light-hearted comedy is needed and appreciated.
“I love this play because it’s positive,” he said. “It’s set in the ‘50s which was a golden period — at least in a lot of people’s perception. It’s about a very middle-class family, the kids have left home, and they have time of their own. All of a sudden the kids are back home and they have baggage. You’re together but you're also apart.”
Other cast members are Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Vance Potter and Diana Zumpano.
Additionally, Ross Arnot and Eric Hanston were producers, Eleanor Walker stage manager, Darci Anderson, ASM, Susan Gibbs, Dan McCune, Kristine Lee, and Judy Byers worked on sets, McCaffery and Potter, lighting and sound design, Marlena Dolan and McNary, sound, Angel Moyls, costumes and Kyle Anderson, programs and posters.
The show runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets: manyhatstheatre.com.