This week I had a few days “staycation” and headed to the highest mountain of the Okanagan Highlands.
Yes, I went to the ski slopes of Big White, and even better, I landed on a bluebird day.
Wednesday was stunning, and as I repeatedly jumped on the Gem Lake chair lift, I was greeted by numerous happy skiers, ready to shoot the chilly breeze and sing the praises of the Okanagan Valley.
I heard a recurring theme, not only did they love our majestic mountain with its many runs, but they loved the local wine.
Two visitors from Quebec spoke about the best Canadian wines, and then there were the Albertans who talked about the best wineries. By the end of the day, I was intoxicated with admiration for our legendary grapes.
One skier declared, “So many wonderful surprises.”
All this talk of wine made me think of the Gospel of John, and the first miracle or as John calls it, the first sign of Jesus. I’m referring to the well known moment when Jesus turned water into wine to the astonishment of all those gathered at the wedding in Cana of Galilee.
Jesus was at the wedding with His mother and six disciples, and the other six had yet to join Him. It was the third day of the wedding, and the joy was about to level off at the wedding – they had run out of wine, a massive cultural disgrace and a great shame on the whole family, the bride and the groom. It would have been forever spoken about.
You know what I’m talking about if you are from small town Saskatchewan or Manitoba, the shame of the story would keep on rolling. Mary asks Jesus to, “do something” and He instructs those serving to fill up six large ceremonial jars (that could hold up to 30 gallons) with local well water, not our perfectly clear tap water.
The water is then transformed into the best wine.
The wedding master declared, “You have saved the best wine to last.” This was an astonishing surprise to all as most people serve the best first, then the cheap wine last.
This story has many points. Wine in the bible represents joy, the joy had gone out of the party, and Jesus gave the joy back. Often, we can feel like life has lost its joy, its meaning, and its purpose.
From dirty water, Jesus brought new wine, new joy. I love that Jesus removed the shame from this family and gave them joy and dignity instead.
Shame can be a dreadful emotion that affects so many of us.
Maybe you have lost your joy, let’s invite Jesus to the party, He is always willing to turn our water into wine.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.
