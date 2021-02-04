The World Organization of the Scout Movement, together with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, have been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing the outstanding contributions the organizations have made in empowering hundreds of millions of young people to create a lasting culture of peace in their communities for more than a century.
Last year, Scouting celebrated its 110th year of existence in the South Okanagan with numerous newspaper articles and, in five communities, with exhibits in local museums. The Penticton Stamp Club aided in this by producing a commemorative postage stamp and first day cover (envelope) to honour the occasion.
The image on the stamp is unique, and has never been seen on any Scouting- related stamps anywhere in the world.
It is a picture of a bust of Lord Robert Baden Powell, the founder of Scouting, carved in a single piece of wood. It showed up anonymously 10 years ago at the Canadian Museum of Scouting in Ottawa. The story behind the carving goes to the heart of Scouting, and is a classic example of Canadian Armed Forces peacekeeping efforts worldwide.
The Boy Scout movement had been active in the small African country of Sierra Leone since 1909, and it joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement in 1964. Most of its activities at that time were near the city of Freetown, centred around the Grafton National Scout Camp, which also housed an agricultural training school.
John Sesay contributed more than 30 years of his life building and maintaining this institution.
In 1991, a brutal and bloody civil war engulfed Sierra Leone and for the next 11 years different factions occupied the seat of government, but the conflict continued. The Grafton camp was overrun and occupied by rebels at one point, with John Sesay fleeing for his life. Livestock and farm produce were plundered and many of the buildings destroyed. Peace was finally restored in 2002, and the world community stepped in to assist in the restoration of the country.
In 2011, Chief Warrant Officer Mike Lacroix was the head of an eight-member Canadian Forces Peacekeeping Group, serving as Task Force Sergeant Major in Task Force Freetown/Operation Sculpture.
Canadian Peacekeepers have gained a reputation for restoring infrastructure in war torn countries, and Sierra Leone was no exception. Youth unemployment at the time was about 40%. In order to maintain stability in the country, it was considered important to keep kids busy by sponsoring education and activities for youth, such as Scouts and agricultural training.
Scouting in Sierra Leone has thrived since the war, and youths were even involved in service during the Ebola Virus outbreak in 2013-14. Since the rebuilding process was started, Scouting associations in many parts of the world have contributed resources.
Last year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sierra Leone Scout Association was able to run a large Woodbadge Training Course for adult volunteers at the Grafton Camp.
So who carved the wooden bust of Baden-Powell? We will likely never know. What we do know is that it was given to our Canadian Peacekeepers in appreciation of their efforts to rebuild Scouting in Sierra Leone.
Scouting has survived many wars, pandemics, and economic downturns among other disasters throughout the world.
In 2019 Sierra Leone celebrated 110 years of Scouting in their country. Last year we celebrated 110 years in our corner of Canada. We are connected by a postage stamp. And now we are connected by a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.