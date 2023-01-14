Following the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we often decide to change our lives.
The gym is busy, the fridge is healthy, and scrolling is decreased.
Another spike that also happens is that people seek counselling. Many of my congregants ask if I know a good counsellor. It might be helpful to explain how counselling works and what a person might expect when seeking help.
Research shows that counselling does change lives, but how?
I stepped reluctantly, wild horses and all that, into grief counselling after my mother and grandfather died within three days of each other. Knowing that deaths and funerals are my expertise and, of course, being superhuman, I organized and
conducted two funerals. Six months later, it hit me like a proverbial ton of bricks, and it hurt.
My family encouraged me to engage in the counselling process, and, it turned out, I’m not so
indestructible.
The first thing is that change happens when we approach the process willingly, are ready to work, are motivated to see change, and have a realistic view. As a client, it helps to bring our strengths and weaknesses, beliefs, and attitudes; these are what the profession calls extra therapeutic factors, coming willingly to step into the process.
I have a thick head, and it took me a little time to catch on to this. I blame the fact that I’m English Canadian. Research shows that this counts for 40 per cent of our success, so step up and don’t drag your feet.
The second most important factor for change is the relationship between yourself and the counsellor; this may seem obvious, but to feel that alliance can be a partnership that changes everything. From the counsellor, one wants to feel empathy and unconditional positive regard, that you are not judged in any way but honoured, and you have the right to decide.
A counsellor is there to help you find your way and hope. This relationship accounts for 30 per cent of change. Like all professions, lawyers, doctors, dentists, pastors etc., counsellors are not created equally. That’s why it is important to feel a connection, give it a little time, and if you need to move on, feel free to find the right fit.
Often, we want someone to tell us what to do and give us the answer, but this is not what it is about; it is about exploring and understanding why you feel the way you do; goals will come as a treatment plan, but first, exploration takes place.
The counsellor brings change with techniques which accounts for 15%, and finally, the power of hope and expectation is the final 15%. When fully engaged, this process is a gift to yourself and those around you.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.