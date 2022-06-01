On Monday, June 6, join audiologist and mentor for the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association, Jessica Niemela, to learn more about how to care for ourselves and our loved ones with hearing loss.
For most of us, being able to communicate with others is something we might take for granted.
Being able to hear and speak allows us to communicate with others and is an important part of our emotional and social well-being.
When we develop issues with our hearing or speech, it can prevent us from communicating with ease and can lead to challenges such as social isolation.
Many of us become concerned about hearing loss as we age, but we may also be concerned about our cognition, especially our memory. To have a conversation, we need our ears to hear, but also our brain to understand, keep track of, and remember what is being heard.
Some changes in our ability to hear and remember are part of normal aging and some are not. Notably, hearing loss may affect our social interactions and even place us at risk for other health problems, like dementia or falls.
In this hands-on, interactive presentation, Niemela will look beyond hearing aids, and help us explore other strategies to become better communicators, self advocates, and develop an increased understanding of our hearing devices.
The presentation will take place on June 6, from 3-4 p.m., at the Penticton Community Centre, and is part of Penticton Seniors Week activities.