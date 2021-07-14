Many Hats Theatre Co. is “beyond thrilled” about returning to the stage after an 18-month absence.
Tickets are now on sale for “Hilda’s Yard,” written by Canadian Norm Foster.
Opening night is Thursday, Sept. 9 and the comedy runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. until Oct. 2 with Sunday afternoon matinees at 2 p.m.
The play, set in 1956, stars the ensemble of Jane Pilkey, Vance Potter, Andrew Kundsen, Dianna Zumpano, Megan Kimberley and Rob McCaffery.
“Norm Foster’s heartwarming and relatable family comedy proves that there will always be a significant weight to an empty nest. A perfect story for these post-pandemic times,” director Ed Schneider said.
Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors with GST included in the ticket price.
To purchase tickets click here: Eventbrite