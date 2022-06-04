Andraia Fordyce, administrative assistant with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society was on hand for the GoByBike Week wrap-up, Saturday morning at Gyro Park. June is National Brain Injury Month.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tram system approved for Naramata property
- Radio telescopes still operate under wartime conditions
- Charred remains of heritage house must go
- Too many shows going to Penticton, says Kelowna mayor
- Kampe estate donates $2M to local bursary program
- School board trustees will be getting a raise
- Have race car, will travel
- UPDATE: Evac alert issued near Tulameen over flood concerns
- City defends decision on Lakeshore rezoning
- Preliminary inquiry set for September in Naramata slayings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final
- Steinauer, Dinwiddie both agree that final cutdown is difficult part of their jobs
- China launches mission to complete space station assembly
- Thunderbirds rally late to trip Rocket in overtime
- Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks
- Gauld's penalty shot lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake