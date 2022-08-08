One well-known pastor said, “The way we view our life shapes our life. How you define life determines your destiny.”
Jesus used metaphor throughout scripture. He compared himself to bread, light, a shepherd, light, and a vine; such likeness allowed him to say complex things fairly simply.
Many people use metaphors to explain how they see life. These word pictures often act as a guide, a word compass, people throw them into a conversation, or they pin them on their mirror, helping them find a certain amount of grit in a difficult situation.
People describe life as a circus, a minefield, a roller coaster, a puzzle, a symphony, a journey, and a dance.
My Grandmother always said, “Life is a game of cards: you have to play the hand you are dealt.” Granny would repeat this while playing a game of Gin while
sipping on Gin.
Then there is, “Life is a carousel: Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you're down, and sometimes you just go round and round. Just remember to enjoy the ride.”
Many young people describe life as a computer game, achieving each level, building a new business, or gaining that degree. Tattoos have become meaningful for others, capturing a belief, a meaningful word or a realistic portrait.
The Bible is quite clear about the metaphors it uses for the meaning of life.
A significant theme is that “Life is a test.” We all face trials and difficulties; they are part of our spiritual journey. It is how we react to those experiences that our character is established and revealed.
As believers, we are tested in many ways. God observes our reactions to people, problems, success, conflict, illness, and disappointment. God watches how we care for people, the little things; opening a door, taking the time to help someone, picking up garbage, and responding to people in a welcoming way.
God tests me through problems and my response to them. God also tests my love when facing complex and irritating people. Choosing to love, especially unconditionally, can be quite the test.
The good news is that God wants you to pass life's difficulties, so he never allows the trials you face to be greater than the grace he gives you to handle them.
The Bible says, “God keeps his promise, and he will not allow you to be tested beyond your power to remain firm; at the time you are put to the test, he will give you the strength to endure it, and so provide you with a way out.”
—1 Corinthians 10:13.
Let us find dependence on His promised strength and grace by praying this simple prayer, ''Help me, Lord.''
