Total Restoration invites volunteers to join the City of Penticton, Visit Penticton and Betts Electric for a free pancake breakfast for volunteers on Saturday, April 22 from 8-11 a.m. at Gyro Park in the heart of downtown Penticton.
Join other volunteers and not-for-profit organizations looking for volunteers for an event to show our gratitude to all volunteers for their dedication, and efforts that make our community vibrant and connected.
Volunteers are critical in healthy Communities and are the core support for many social programs to festivals or events. Volunteers weave our communities together
RSVP today at: www.volunteercentre.info