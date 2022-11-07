Remembrance Day 2022

Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Royal Canadian Legion's national poppy campaign kicks off today and will run through Remembrance Day under less health restrictions than in recent years, and organizers hope a string of new initiatives will re-engage Canadians in the act of remembrance.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 Sean Kilpatrick

A complete list of Remembrance Day events in our readership area for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022:

• PENTICTON: Penticton Trade and Convention Centre parking lot, parade, 10 a.m.; ceremony, 10:30 a.m. at PT&CC; Also: Veteran’s Park in 100 block of Main Street, 10:30 a.m., outdoor ceremony, Legion at 257 Brunswick Street is open afterward, soup and sandwiches by donation

• KEREMEOS: Parade line-up at Legion, 10:30 a.m., march to cenotaph at Memorial Park, 10:50 a.m., ceremony, 11 a.m., chili and stew at the Legion, toast to the fallen, music with Sue Wolf, noon – 2 p.m., music with The Shindigger, 2-5 p.m.

• OKANAGAN FALLS: March from the Legion begins at 10:30 a.m. to the cenotaph, service begins at 10:45 a.m., fly over at 11:10 a.m., light lunch, dance and special Summerland Pipe Band performance to follow at the Legion

• OLIVER: Ceremony at the Oliver Community Centre, 9:30 a.m., march to the cenotaph to follow, arrive at the cenotaph at approx. 10:45 a.m., tea at the Legion to follow, 11:30 a.m.

• OSOYOOS: Service at Sonora Community Centre, 10:45 a.m., ceremony at cenotaph, approx. 11:30 a.m., Legion will be opened to the public after 12 p.m.

• PRINCETON: Parade to cenotaph, 10:50 a.m., service in Veterans Park, 11 a.m., Legion is open afterward

• SUMMERLAND: Ceremony at Memorial Park, 11 a.m., soup and sandwiches to follow at Legion afterward, musical entertainment from Sister Act and Summerland Pipe Band, 1-5 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. (advance ticket required for dinner)