Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in B.C., and in the Interior Health region, declined significantly last week.
Sixty-two people with the disease are now being treated in IH hospitals, down from 87 the previous week. Five patients are in intensive care, down from seven last week.
Across the province, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fell to 473 from 540 the previous week. Forty-two patients are being treated in intensive care.
In the IH region, eight more deaths due to the disease were recorded, for a total of 470 deaths due to COVID-19. The ratio of deaths in Interior Health to the provincial total is equivalent to the region’s share of the total population.
Peak hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Interior Health occurred in early February, when there were almost 200 such patients. Numbers have declined almost steadily since then.
On Jan. 20, a record 637 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the IH region. New daily cases currently are running at about 42.
However, new case counts have not been considered an accurate indicator of the pandemic’s severity or extent for several months, as many people routinely test themselves at home using free kits distributed at pharmacies.