“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” is sung by Marilyn Munroe (celebrated on a 1995 U.S. stamp) in the movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”
And as Valentine’s Day approaches, the U.S. issues annual “LOVE” stamps that picture hearts, roses, candy; perfect for sending wedding invitations, love letters or Valentines.
My favourite is the 2016 heart stamp made of the old art of paper quilling. Diamonds — 1333 encrust Queen Victoria’s diadem, depicted on the first stamp, the “Penny Black.” That crown was worn by George IV for his coronation and strangely, he rented it.
He only later purchased it for 8,000 pounds, in a famous “rent-to-own” scheme. A young Elizabeth wore it for her coronation and so it is seen on the long running Queen’s head “Machin” series of stamps.
The official British Crown contains 2,668 diamonds including a massive 317.4 carat stone named the Cullinan II. These are not for mere mortals destined. The crown includes the massive Black Prince’s Ruby (that is actually a spinel). These stones can come from meteorites but this hails from Afghanistan/ Tajikistan. Rubies are actually much rarer than diamonds — just try and find a real one in a store!
“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles. Yes, a look in the night sky conjures up the image of the stones and in fact that is where the carbon for their structure is derived. Space telescope Hubble has provided fabulous and now familiar images of collapsing and exploding stars. These events force atomic nuclei together to form all the heavy elements (beyond Helium). The earthly history of the modern diamond industry is to say much more gritty. Always prized and hoarded as a hedge against inflation and disaster, their price has gyrated wildly with economic cycles.
No longer, especially at a retail level. Enter Cecil Rhodes an English entrepreneur and one-man empire builder, pictured on a Southern Rhodesia stamp of 1940. He purchased a diamond mine in South Africa on a farm named De Beers, eventually establishing a near-monopoly by releasing only enough stones to barely satisfy the market.
Prices were maintained and the sense of “value” and stability thus established. Antwerp has become the world's diamond trading centre; a 1965 Belgian stamp promotes “Diamond Expo” there. Georges Simenon’s Inspector Maigret solves the murder of an Antwerp diamond merchant in 2017’s "Night at the Crossroads.”
I love Rowan Atkinson in the role — it is not Mr. Bean! Rhodes the imperialist pushed north, establishing the entities of Northern and Southern Rhodesia, now Zambia and Zimbabwe. Lots more stamps for the back pages of the album.
Fabulously wealthy, Rhodes bequeathed $1 billion (in today’s money) to Oxford University, establishing the Rhodes Scholarship in 1902. One of my best friends was a beneficiary and in turn contributed enormously to his new community and country. Kimberlite, the blue rock bearing diamonds is famously found in South Africa, and diamonds are pictured on a 1966 stamp.
Russia depicted the 88.7 carat Shah diamond in 1971. Canada has a thriving diamond mining industry centred in the North West Territory near Yellowknife, the largest mine being the Gacho Kue. Stamps celebrated the city and its Northern Lights in 2002 and 2018. The “Polar Ice” diamond brand has “Gem Printed” provenance assurance.
Ian Fleming’s “Diamonds Are Forever” was released in 1971 with Sean Connery in his final James Bond role. Bond impersonates a diamond smuggler and discovers a plot by his arch enemy Ernst Blofeld to build a diamond-based laser weapon in space to threaten Washington. As you might guess, Blofeld is foiled. One final question: if diamonds are a girl’s best friend, why is a man left with a dog as his best friend?
Just asking.
—
