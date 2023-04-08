Easter is a time for chocolate, a time for treasure hunts and the appearance of the Easter Bunny, which has nothing to do with the Easter story apart from numerous speculative links to new life, spring, and the delivery of gifts to good children.
The author and academic C.S Lewis calls the Easter Story, The Strangest Story of all. It’s all about stories. Those ordinary ones who put Jesus there that day, the same men who went home to their wives making dinner, to their kids.
Pilate, Caiaphas, Soldiers, those who were doing their job. A nameless carpenter who crafted the cross, doing his job. These ordinaries remind me of the destructive darkness that lies deep that we are all capable of. I am reminded that the cross dealt with that darkness; if I don’t deal with it, it deals with me.
We are compelled to stare into the story of love, to allow ourselves to face the one who, for that moment, lost the gaze of his Father, declaring, “It is Finished.”
What will you do with your story? Do you live it for yourself? Or do you occasionally allow God an appearance? Or do you take your story and fully immerse into God’s story?
Richard Rohr writes that most of human life is Holy Saturday, and a few days of life are Good Friday, but there only needs to be one Easter Sunday for us to know the final and eternal pattern.
We now live inside of such cosmic hope. Jesus trusted enough to outstare the darkness, to outstare the void, to hold out for the resurrection of the forever-awaited third day, and not to try to manufacture His own. That is how God stretches and expands the soul, making it big enough to include God.
Today you are invited into the story of the resurrected life. But is this story the answer to my wandering, suffering, despair, and insignificance?
You can invite Jesus into your tomb and allow him to lead you out. A resurrected life awaits you.
If you find yourself in the betrayal of Maundy Thursday, the darkness of Good Friday, or as Silent Saturday’s confusion, questions, and doubt take place, you can confidently face them from the place of resurrection – in the promise and presence of Jesus.
What a God we have! And how fortunate we are to have him, this Father of our Master Jesus! Because Jesus was raised from the dead, we’ve been given a brand-new life and have everything to live for, including a future in heaven, and the future starts now!
God is keeping careful watch over us and the future.
The day is coming when you’ll have all life healed and whole.
(1 Peter 1:3)
Happy Easter.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.