A loose leash to allow a dog to sniff along the path during their walk may not be a good idea for the time being.
There are many things being sprayed and sprinkled into the grasses and flower beds along the sidewalks that are not intended to be sniffed by anyone.
During our afternoon walk on a beautiful sunny day, after the much needed rain, I grabbed the perfect opportunity to go out and explore. There were many people who had the same idea that I had. It was time to hit the streets and grab a smile, say hello to others who were out and look at the flowers; weeds and all.
I was joyfully met by a few other dog walkers and sunny-day strollers. I also spoke to homeowners who were taking the opportunity of no rain, sunshine and warmth to work out in their yards.
There were some who were touching up their fence with paint or digging up weeds. Then I met a few that were sprinkling ant poison, spraying weed killer, or applying fertilizer to the dirt, preparing for the flowers they were going to plant.
My walk was nice and I realized I had no problem with my dogs since they heel and walk down the sidewalk with me, not traipsing through the dirt and grasses along the walkway.
But as I approached other dog owners, I could see their dogs were on a long leash doing the typical roaming left to right in front of their owners to absorb all of the sniffs and smells along the way.
I don’t think anyone was aware of the changes that were occuring on their usual dog walk route. Nobody is doing anything wrong, there is just a lack of awareness with the combination of each party enjoying spring. The homeowners were placing things in the dirt and on the ground that a dog does not know is dangerous to smell.
We would never consider dropping to our hands and knees and deeply sniff in poison, or taste the fertilizer we just applied. People don’t consider these things a hazard.
Dog owners don’t realize their walking habits can hurt their dog. A dog does not discern something dangerous, they identify by sniffing, not by sight. It is up to the dog owner to direct them to safe places to play, roll in the grass, and explore.
When the parks and school fields are sprayed they are usually marked for people so we know it is not a good time for children to play in the fields or let dogs run and chase a ball.
I have seen it a few times where that posting has not happened and it is the people living around the area that will help others be aware that the field has been sprayed and should be avoided for a time.
There are always times when caution is needed. On a beautiful day when the sun is out, and all we can do is smile, it’s not always something we bring to mind. But our dogs depend on us for their safety and well being.
We can still play and enjoy the day, just be careful, your dog depends on you.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.