Craig Dunbar reached a milestone — his 1,000th spin class at PURE Gym and Juicery since the facility opened in September 2015. Dunbar, who turns 71 on June 24, is an inspiration to staff and classmates with his commitment to fitness. The group surprised him when they showed up at class in Hawaiian clothes, a nod to the only time he misses a spin class — when he’s vacationing in Hawaii.
Most Popular
Articles
- Another slide closes Highway 97
- Time running out on Penticton family
- Dragonboat Pub is now open
- ‘Modern castle’ on Vancouver Avenue going to auction
- Crash in city's south end
- Happy 100th birthday
- Vees announce commitment of twin brothers
- Have you seen this man?
- Meet Mathis Preston, the WHL's third pick overall
- Local goalie, high-flying twins named to Vees roster
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Aloha, spin class
- Children who were stabbed in France no longer in life-threatening condition as suspect is charged
- Partnership helps towards diploma, licensing
- Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
- Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam
- Exhibit tribute to talent of class