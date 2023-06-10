Spin class

This photo appeared on Page A1 of The Herald on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

 Photo contributed

Craig Dunbar reached a milestone — his 1,000th spin class at PURE Gym and Juicery since the facility opened in September 2015. Dunbar, who turns 71 on June 24, is an inspiration to staff and classmates with his commitment to fitness. The group surprised him when they showed up at class in Hawaiian clothes, a nod to the only time he misses a spin class — when he’s vacationing in Hawaii.

