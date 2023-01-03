A new year has arrived.
School has begun, college and university classes are underway, and many organizations are starting a new season of programs and activities.
January is clearly here! 2023 marks the beginning of countless opportunities to give time in a volunteer capacity.
Countless groups, organizations, clubs, and teams are looking for helpers. Perhaps you are thinking or saying that you have been wanting to get involved in a group that works with seniors, or a youth related activity, or for a cause that is concerned about the environment, then now is the time. The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is wanting to help you have an ultimate volunteer experience.
The Volunteer Centre is linked with more than 70 organizations that are looking for folk with interest, enthusiasm, and a desire to give some time. Whether it is one hour a month or a day a week, all gifts of time are valued.
Each group or organization determines with the prospective volunteer how much time is to be donated to the program or activity. Skills, interests, qualifications, and experiences of the volunteer are taken into consideration when a pairing is made.
If uncertain where you would like to volunteer, a call or visit to the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre would be helpful. A conversation about opportunities, receiving of resources, and being placed on the email list of openings will all be offered. Whether you are interested in animals, children, administrative tasks, or helping at an event, there is a place for you.
Make your New Year’s resolution come to life by committing your time and interest to a cause that appeals to you.
Volunteering is a great way to give time, enhance a resume, give to your community, meet new people, learn new skills, and have fun! Why not begin today by contacting the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661.
Laura Turnbull is chairperson of the South Okanagan and Similkameen Volunteer Centre