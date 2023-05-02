Eagles

This photo appeared in the Tuesday, May 2, 2023 print edition of The Herald.

 Submitted

The Past President’s branch of the Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $1,000, to the adult day program at Village by the Station. Funds will be used for enhanced therapeutic recreation programming for the 108 community clients, who attend the program at the Village each week. From left, staff member Kathy Arthur, Eagle Stan Binns, program coordinator Jean Kearney, Eagle Helen Little and staff member Ester Viske.

