The Past President’s branch of the Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $1,000, to the adult day program at Village by the Station. Funds will be used for enhanced therapeutic recreation programming for the 108 community clients, who attend the program at the Village each week. From left, staff member Kathy Arthur, Eagle Stan Binns, program coordinator Jean Kearney, Eagle Helen Little and staff member Ester Viske.
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart deal takes down Structurlam
- A delicious hot mess Fridays in Naramata
- Public safety rally Thursday in Penticton
- Procession to honour children lost in crash
- B.C. wine standards under review
- Matheson Creek Farm transitioning to winery
- Summerland's worst roads
- Sparse crowd for anti-crime rally
- Letters to the Editor (13): Friday, April 28, 2023
- A path to a more pedestrian-friendly future
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Resurgence of the Wild West
- The Eagles have landed
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike for better pay
- 'Intended to incite': Calgary pastor found guilty on two border blockade charges
- What's going on here? South Service Road in Grimsby