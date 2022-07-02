The Quarry
PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S and X
Rated M for Mature
The Quarry is the latest masterpiece from the team that brought us Until Dawn, and it shows off everything they learned along the way.
The visuals have always been a great point for the series and The Quarry is no slouch. With games like this that are heavily focused on storytelling, visuals have to be well done. The game’s environments are deeply detailed, complete with a great lighting system. The moon and other light effects will reflect off surfaces and objects realistically. The facial animations are even more realistic. All the facial movements don’t look as forced as in earlier games. The player can easily see if the character is angry, scared and more. The characters in the game do have some huge actors playing them.
The audio is another highlight. All the environmental sound effects, from an owl to crickets, add to the game’s atmosphere. The list of Hollywood actors in the game is long with some major talent.
The Quarry has you playing a group of teens going to camp to work as camp counsellors. As the summer ends and the kids are on the way home something happens, and you and your friends are trapped at the camp until morning. Like previous Supermassive Games’ titles, your job is to try and keep all your friends alive. The game lets you choose whether to play alone or with friends. It can also be played with others watching along online. The options on how to play are well done.
After beating it, there are even more options available to the player.
For newcomers to Supermassive Games, this isn’t your traditional game. Think of this game more of an interactive story then a traditional game. The story is a love letter to those 1980s slasher movies.
The storytelling of the Supermassive team has always been top notch and has gotten better game after game.
The Quarry gets you attached to the different characters, a rarity for horror games. The characters joke and prank each other, making them more relatable.
You move the character around with the left thumb stick and interact with objects with the A button. Players are tasked with making quick decisions. The cool part of all these types of games is that every decision and answer affects how people will react to you — and even help you when needed. All your decisions are done very quickly and you never know if you made the correct decision until it’s too late. All the answers and actions of the character you control helps shape that character’s personality.
There are a number of different mechanics in the game, like taking control of different weapons that require you to aim with the thumb stick, quickly fire or suffer the consequences.
Another new addition during certain sequences is holding your breath by holding the x button and only releasing it when safe. If you release it too early, you can die or get caught.
Exploring each new area adds to the tension and horror as you never know what is waiting for you around the corner. You never know when that next death or injury is coming.
The game is full of some moments of gore and carnage; this game fully earns the M rating. The story leans heavily into the slasher genre even with some of the references to those classics.
The Quarry isn’t a perfect game. Sometimes the camera angle can be awkward and at times the motion capture can seem off. The story will take most people around eight to 10 hours to complete. The awesome thing is there is a ton of replay value with you being able to save all the characters, or save certain ones, giving you many different endings.
If you enjoyed Until Dawn this is a no brainer. For those who want a horror game unlike others, this is also a great pick.
The Quarry gets a 8/10.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer. This column has run weekly in The Herald since 2009.
