In a recent class I taught, an unexpected but profound discovery emerged. After a small test to uncover the preferred ways individuals connect with the divine, most of the 25 attendees pinpointed nature as their sacred pathway.
Going through the list, hands went up, but just about everyone scored high concerning nature.
Illustrating a vivid picture of people’s desire for a naturalist way to worship.
There were nine ways in the test, made up of 35 questions, but that evening, nature was the Ben Johnson that beat the rest.
This discovery signals us to broaden our perspective, step out of the confines of architectural grandeur and embrace
God’s original “cathedral,” the great outdoors.
The beauty and humbling presences converge in this space, offering a canvas for profound worship. Have you ever sat by a river and read the many scriptures about rivers, or on a hill side and read the sermon on the mount, or Jesus’s walking on the sea of Galilee while looking at the Okanagan Lake.
The words take on a profound meaning as you sit by a swiftly flowing river, and God’s creation narrative unfolds before your very eyes, rich and immersive.
I have always tried to read a novel with the feel and environment that resembles the book,
I read Jurassic Park in the northern forests of New Zealand when it came out in 1990, I jumped more than once and sat on a bench thinking a small dinosaur was in the bushes.
I read Wuthering Heights in Yorkshire close to the Moors.
This forms the basis for a kind of worship that sees God in the
intricacies of creation, witnessing the divine craftsmanship in the celestial expanses and rhythmic ecosystems.
So, it is unsurprising that all those in the class said nature.
The author, Susan Power Bratton, offers a perspective that God’s creation possesses a healing touch capable of mending the spiritually oppressed and socially injured through the calming vistas of natural environments.
This perspective nudges individuals to seek solace in quiet natural environments, aiding a spiritual release and finding joy and peace that restores clouded souls.
We all feel better after a good walk in the woods, a time to pray and bring our problems to God.
In the poetic words of Elizabeth Barrett Browning, the Earth is indeed “crammed with heaven” and every common bush potentially “afire with God.”
This sentiment invites believers to approach nature with reverence, to be the one who takes off his shoes, fully recognizing the divine that exists in the most common elements of nature beyond just the aesthetics. It is going to be a beautiful weekend, enjoy.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.