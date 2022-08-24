A Kelowna man who played tennis well into his 90s celebrated his 105th birthday, Wednesday.
Laurie Lefeaux’s family credits his longevity, in part, to a life in which exercise has played an important role. He worked in forestry, and during his long retirement he has enjoyed cycling, rowing, and going to the gym regularly.
“He’s been physically active throughout his life, and was well known to friends and acquaintances for riding his bike and playing tennis well into his 90s,” Lefeaux’s son-in-law Bob Algar said.
Information from last year’s census shows there were 12,822 people in Canada aged 100 or older on July 1, 2021, up 42 percent from 2017. There were about 1,100 Canadians last year who were 105 or older. But Lefeaux is even more of a rarity, since of those Canadians aged 100 or older only 2,512 were men. Only 466 men in B.C. were 100 or older last July 1, Stats Canada says.
Lefeaux is the oldest man living at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park on KLO Road but he isn’t the oldest resident at the long term care home. One of his neighbours will turn 109 later this year.
Lefeaux was born Aug. 24, 1917, in West Vancouver. It was the year the National Hockey League was formed; the first Pulitzer Prize was awarded; the Russian Czar Nicholas II abdicated; and the Battle of Vimy Ridge saw Canadian troops succeed where others had failed to capture a strategically important high point of land from the Germans in the First World War.
During the Second World War, Lefeaux was accepted into the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was a pilot instructor in southern Alberta as part of the British Commonwealth Pilot Training Program.