The Tee’s Up for Cancer Golf Tournament sure knows how to celebrate 25 years of fun and fundraising! This year’s event on Aug. 13 at the Penticton Golf & Country Club raised $57,000, smashing their goal of $25,000.
The organizing committee expressed great gratitude for the outstanding support from the community and for the generosity of donors.
With 23 teams registered, most showing up in costumes and decorating golf carts, the atmosphere was fun without forgetting the importance of raising funds to support those on their cancer journey.
Grateful patient steps up
Following the call to raise $42,000 for a shock pulse urology machine, a grateful patient has stepped up to fund the remaining $21,500. This anonymous donor shared that he understood the importance of treating painful bladder and kidney stones close to home as having to travel outside of the South Okanagan for such treatment can be excruciating. He also was appreciative for the past excellent care he and his wife have received from the Penticton Regional Hospital Staff. Making the gift even more special, Dr. Winston Teo (urologist) and Sara Evans, (director of clinical operations), along with other staff, were on hand to personally thank this donor.
Stamp of Approval
The Penticton and District Stamp Club continues to be a wonderful supporter of the SOS Medical Foundation. This year, they received an unprecedented gift, which yielded over $16,000. This gift marks the largest sale of a single donation of stamp material by any one group or individual. This gift is known as the Merth Collection and was made possible due to the generosity of the four Merth Sisters as the collection had belonged to their late father. This fiscal year, the club has donated over $23,000 to the SOS Medical Foundation, with a significant amount of these donations going to the expansion of the South Okanagan Hospital Care Auxiliary expansion in Oliver.
Order up! Call for SOS Café volunteers
Have you ever thought that you have an inner barista? Maybe you have a flair for making scrumptious sandwiches? Or perhaps you are a whiz on the cash register? If so, we need you! The SOS Café, located on the main floor of the Penticton Regional Hospital, depends upon volunteers to keep the shop running. If you have a couple of hours to spare, we would love to hear from you. Please contact SOS café manager Marybeth at 250-492-9027.
Join the auxiliary
The Penticton Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for new members. This is a wonderful organization with a rich history of making a positive difference in our community. In 1912, local women started the auxiliary to raise funds for the existing hospital. Then, in 1913, 25 local women, led by Mrs. L.H. Latimer, established Women’s Aid, which later became known as the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary.
No longer gender specific for membership, the PRH Auxiliary continues to thrive and donates to several charities in the community of which the SOS Medical Foundation is one.
They also grant two bursaries of $3,000 per year to Penticton high school students. They are a partner in the Care Closet and are the parent organization behind Penticton Meals on Wheels.
The auxiliary is looking forward to resuming normal fundraising activities this year, such as Christmas gift wrapping at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, a spring tea and fashion show, and a silent auction in June.
If you would like more information, please email: AuxiliaryPRH@outlook.com or visit the Penticton Regional Hospital Auxiliary booth at the non-profit showcase at Cherry Lane on Oct. 1.
Heather wears many hats
As president of the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, Heather Palberg is a true champion for enhancing patient experience. Born and raised near Inuvik, N.W.T., Palberg started her career in 1979 with CIBC in Inuvik.
In 1985, she moved to a CIBC branch in Edmonton. Over the next 31 years, she worked her way through different roles with CIBC, spending her final 23 years in personal banking and retiring as a senior financial advisor in 2015.
Shortly after arriving in Penticton to care for her father in 2016, she began volunteering at Penticton Regional Hospital, joining the auxiliary in May of that year. Palberg has now served as president, treasurer, vice-president and gaming director of the auxiliary.
Get social with us
Curious to find out more about the SOS Medical Foundation?
Visit us through our website at: sosmedicalfoundation.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Sally Ginter is executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. This column appears monthly.