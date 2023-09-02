Icame across a new phrase that caught my attention this week, “ash sifting.” As West Kelowna grapples with the devastating wildfires that have left families homeless and the community deeply shaken, we see the beginnings of hope.
So many amazing community agencies and active individuals are making a significant difference in our community.
The volunteers aim to embody the principles of compassion Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization, has also arrived in the area to lend a helping hand to the many already tirelessly working.
On Tuesday, I had the opportunity to attend an information meeting where the charity outlined its mission and objectives in West Kelowna.
Focusing on collaborating with local churches, Samaritan’s Purse emphasized the need for volunteers who can contribute meaningfully to the community’s healing process.
This is significant as so many people have asked me what the church can do and how we can help.
One of the critical services offered by the charity involves “ash sifting.”
After undergoing significant training, volunteers assist homeowners in combing through the remains of their burned houses. They sift through the ashes to recover any items that might have survived the blaze or may have meant something.
Stories of finding lost wedding rings and war medals in the aftermath are heartwarming and serve as glimmers of hope that can salvage some aspect of life.
The organization also provides chaplains available to offer emotional and spiritual support.
The presence of these trained caregivers often helps individuals make sense of their tragedy and find solace through spiritual guidance long after the event has
finished and the newsfeed has moved on.
Just like the Samaritan in the scripture, Luke who goes out of his way to help a stranger in need, the volunteers aim to embody the principles of compassion and service.
Matthew 25:35-36 also comes to mind: “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger, and you invited me in.”
Perhaps we could rewrite the verse, “My home was ash, and you sifted with me; parched from flames, you offered water; lost, you stood by me; in despair, you comforted me; trapped by circumstance, you helped me.”
With the province’s dedicated professionals resuming their regular duties in firewalls and offices, the focus will soon shift to community volunteers.
Whether or not you attend church is irrelevant; your willingness to help matters.
The mission of Samaritans Purse is to empower us to extend a helping hand to our own neighbours.
Let me encourage you, like the Good Samaritan, to step in and help, not over the problem.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna