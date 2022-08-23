Usually when we think of being buried a few things come to mind.
The obvious initial thought may be that someone is no longer with our family and we are attending a funeral.
On a much lighter note, the infamous task of burying the kids in the sand, which is always a pleasure for me, is the first thing I do when I take the family to the beach. To see our kids unable to do much or get into anything because only their head is sticking out, is fun. When they laugh about their dilemma and yell at us to let them out so they can enjoy the freedom on the beach, or maybe get a turn at burying an adult, makes me know why I love summer so much. The best fun is laughing back at them.
But for our dogs, there are so many things that can be hidden in the sand. They seem to have a limitless imagination of what could be down there. Most breeds are just bred to dig, so the object that is being buried or being dug up, is limitless. For those of you that see a dog digging and digging and digging some more may not even have anything buried or smell anything below, they just want to dig.
In hot weather a dog will dig more because they feel the earth getting cooler as they dig. It's a great place to get away from the heat.
If the dog is determined to dig and you don’t want them to dig up your garden, try to divert them to areas of your yard where the task is acceptable. They can be taught to focus on one area just like a child with a sandbox. You may end up with some awesome holes, but they can be awesome holes where the dog has been directed to play.
Have just one place in the yard the family learns to stay away from. Sometimes it’s not the smell or a prize they are looking for, it’s the fact that they just want to dig.
For some dogs they like to bury special things, more often a bone or chew toy they hope to save for another day. I find heelers have a habit of burying their extra food or treats so others can't claim them. It may seem odd, but that trait saved one heeler from starvation in a bad situation before she was rescued. Sometimes it might be a smell or any specific object creating the interest. At other times they may be digging to relieve stress.
My great idea of letting a dog be a dog came from the antics that kids like to make a mess and dig to make roads for their trucks, mud pies for Mom, or a place to make little neighbourhoods for their play toys. The dogs like to find things, feel the cool dirt or maybe bury a treasure.
But there is one thing I know, they all like to make a mess, feel the dirt, get trapped, or maybe just cool off. They are really quite the playmates when you can just sit back, watch and laugh at them. When it’s not your entire yard being destroyed,the family can truly sit back to appreciate and enjoy your dog’s antics.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com