Locals and visitors enjoyed “pigging out” at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest. The three-day event concluded late Sunday evening at Skaha Lake Park.
“It was a really successful event this year. We had thousands of people who came out over the three days and, with the wonderful weather, we were sturdy most of the time and busy during peak hours,” said Harpreet Sidhu, who co-chaired the major fundraiser with Charles Parker.
“This year, the Penticton Rotary Club and the Sunrise Rotary Club joined forces. It was a great way for us to implement some fresh ideas and make some changes from past years.”
Final figures are being calculated. Part of the event proceeds are going to the Penticton Regional Hospital oncology department expansion which will benefit the entire South Okanagan.
This year, there were five professional rib trucks, plus a non-meat option from Angry Vegan. Additionally, the event had continuous free live entertainment.
“We would not have been able to host this event without hundreds of dedicated volunteers who were at the park checking people in, clearing off tables, running ribs, and numerous other duties throughout the weekend,” Sidhu said.
“It really shows the community pride that Penticton has when it comes to showcasing our community events.”