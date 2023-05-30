Harley Elasoff, president of the Penticton branch of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, is joined by auxiliary president Audrey Evans to present a cheque for $7,226.35 to Sally Ginter, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. The money will go towards the foundation’s current $10-million oncology campaign.
Most Popular
Articles
- Osoyoos woman fined $8K for not filing taxes
- Penticton United Church members prepare to say goodbye
- New group aims to unite Penticton neighbourhoods
- Radioactive villain doing encore in Faulder
- Letters to the Editor (5): Thursday, May 25, 2023
- SD 67 unveils planned administrative moves
- Delicious pit stops on the Naramata Bench
- Animal cruelty allegations at Douro dog rescue agency under investigation
- Expect delays: Retaining wall going in at slide site
- City finally closing lid on unloved washrooms
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Dream Cafe offers jam-packed month of June
- Canadian Afghan advisers take government to court over alleged discrimination
- Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
- 7,226 reasons to smile
- Happy 50th anniversary PENSAR
- Halton Police Arrest Nine Accused in Georgetown Shooting Incident