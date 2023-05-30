Community

This photo appeared in the print edition of The Penticton Herald on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 on Page A8.

Harley Elasoff, president of the Penticton branch of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, is joined by auxiliary president Audrey Evans to present a cheque for $7,226.35 to Sally Ginter, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. The money will go towards the foundation’s current $10-million oncology campaign.

Tags

Recommended for you