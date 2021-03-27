Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is hosting a music bingo fundraiser tonight (Saturday, March 27) and it’s all being done online.
With a western theme, tonight's bingo will feature classic country songs from the 50s through 70s and there will also be a silent auction included.
The cost is $10. Bingo goes from 7-9 p.m. but participants may join the Zoom session at 6:30 p.m.
To participate visit: online.musicbingo.com.
Proceeds from tonight’s event will be used to maintain programs and services at the centre that provide affordable recreational opportunities for seniors.