Cookie? The magic word with most dogs and children. I find that with a child even the implication that you may give them a cookie will create positive behaviour, or maybe not, depending on the child.
If children don’t get that cookie they may get a little hostile about the entire situation and blame you for their lack of receiving a yummy treat, just because.
Now dogs don’t deliver any ultimatum when offered a treat and surely do connect the treat directly with their behaviour. I find that goes both ways in working with either child or dog, but today I will focus on the dog, as expected. My dog usually does not get the better of me. With my granddaughter I've got a 50/50 chance of coming out on top.
There is positive training and that is a good thing when done, well positively. If it's just bating a dog, that doesn't work so well, and I see a lot of confusion going on out there, between trainers and owners alike.
A dog needs to know you are the owner and will love and protect them forever.
Here I go with the kids again, but like our kids, if we don’t show our kids we are the main caregiver, they may start being a bit of a bully because nobody else is going to stand up for them.
Well a dog is the same. They need to know you are the protector for always and especially if they are frightened. If we don't intercede they either run or they fight the battle on their own. But when we protect them, dogs or children, they look to us for comfort. And at the end of a good day there is always a cookie.
The benefit our kids have is they can talk, communicate and reason with us. Unfortunately dogs can’t. So when I protect them as a pup and keep things away from them and make them feel safe when they are with me I am talking to them the same way a pack of dogs talk with each other.
So I protect them. That does not appear to be positive training, but it is. And when things go well or our dog does something wonderful, simple or fantastic, they always have hope there is a well loved cookie waiting for them. Rewards can be given for a pee at the right time and place. It may be something as simple as they go behind you when something scares them and they are saying, “You take care of it!”
I have rewarded them for jumping out of the car properly, into a well performed sit and wait. Or it could be as nice as walking by something scary and they don't bark or yell at it to go away, but walk closer to me quietly watching my lead and never responding at all to that very frightening statue that they are sure is going to get them.
Treats and cookies don't lead the way, they are an addition to your family. I may say to a group of kids that I have a reward for them at the end of the day's journey. That may work on about half of the kids if they are listening. For those that don't care to listen, nothing really helps.
But a dog that receives a treat for every time they pee outside, will make a point of peeing outside because they want the treat, not because they want to please you or make a point of how great they are. And for those dogs that don't really care about a treat, or if nothing is available. a great pet will usually get the same result; a wagging tail and a slobbery kiss.
So remember; in treats, size doesn’t matter, just the thought that counts. And that thought counts big time with a dog.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer