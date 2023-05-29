The B.C. government is offering rebates on the purchase of e-bikes to make commuting more accessible for those who choose to ride instead of drive.
Starting on June 1, the province will offer rebates ranging from $350 to $1,400 for approved e-bike purchases. The amount is based on a person’s income and only those 19-and-over can apply.
Unlike past rebate programs, you don’t need to scrap a car to apply.
“E-bikes are becoming commonplace in B.C. as a convenient alternative to motor-vehicle trips, but their price can put them out-of-reach for people,” said Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming.
An entry-level e-bike can be found for less than $2,000, but most range from $2,000 to $5,000, or even more for top-of-the-line models. Only e-bikes listed at $2,000 or more are eligible for a rebate.
Income is the lone indicator of how big a rebate you qualify for. It’s based on net income from your CRA notice of assessment. For example, someone with a net income of $38,951.50 would qualify for a $1,000 rebate. If you earned $51,131.50, you qualify for $350.
For information on if you qualify: bcebikerebates.ca
The Province