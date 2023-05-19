The Canadian National Institute for the Blind’s is on the road to bring its programs to more participants in British Columbia.
The Mobile Hub will visit Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton next week. It’s a new program delivery model where the CNIB visits B.C. communities to deliver in-person programming to people who are blind or partially sighted.
The Mobile Hub allows participants to benefit from recreational and social activities, peer support groups, hands-on technology training and product demonstrations.
The CNIB Mobile Hub visits the Okanagan next week at the following locations:
Kelowna: May 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
Penticton: May 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 273 Power St.
Vernon: May 25, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Vernon Regional Library, 2800 30 Ave.
For schedules and program offerings, visit cnib. ca/mobilehub.
The CNIB is a non-profit organization that advocates for people impacted by blindness, creates and delivers programming for those people and works to reduce down barriers to inclusion.