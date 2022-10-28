For many outdoor enthusiasts, the highlight of the fall film festival season is at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Kelowna Community Theatre.
The Kelowna presentation of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival’s Best of the Fest is back after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. The annual festival on the Lower Mainland features critically-acclaimed mountain culture and adventure films from around the world.
“I think it’s super exciting,” said Kelowna organizer and master of ceremonies Jonathan Dean Urness.
“We’ve got the opportunity to have a really great selection of films again this year. The good old human mountain culture. Ski films. A climbing film. Some really neat running films actually; ultra running has become such a huge mountain activity in sport that it’s become its own massive entity. So we tried to incorporate that into it. Good adventure but also some good stories.”
Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and are available at: MEC, 1876 Cooper Rd.; Fresh Air Experience, 18 - 2070 Harvey Ave.; and Fresh Air Concept, 555 Groves Ave. Since “Kelowna is a last-minute town, we always keep a few tickets at the door,” said Urness, noting the event always sells out.
After an intermission, the guest speaker will be internationally renowned ice climber Margo Talbot of Invermere. The former heroin addict is originally from Canmore.
“To beat addiction, you need to find something you are in love with greater,” said Urness. “Self-denial just doesn’t seem to be enough of a sticking power. She’s super funny. She’s a bit of a wild card; you never know what she is going to say.”
A sponsored ice climber, she has taught clinics all over North America. Her work has taken her from the high Arctic to Antarctica, guiding clients on expeditions to the South Pole and Antarctica’s tallest peak, Mt. Vinson.
She now works with organizations and associations looking to enhance their wellbeing through a focus on vitality in the workplace and runs experiential learning programs for youth-at-risk battling
addiction.
Her book, All That Glitters: A Climber’s Journey Through Addiction and Depression, was a finalist at the 2011 Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival. She is the creator of The Vitality Spectrum, a process for both recovery and optimal mental health.
Talbot will bring copies of her book beside displays by sponsors MEC and Fresh Air.
The presentation partner is Outdoor Elevation “which is taking over the festival little by little,” said Urness. “I’ll be steering them through that for the next couple of years, and then they will have full control and all the profits.”
Elevation’s mission is to enhance the lives of underprivileged youth via participation in specially-designed outdoor sports programs like snowboarding and cycling, free to eligible youth to help them develop a lasting passion for these sports while drawing parallels to life through the experience and learning life skills along the way.
The event will include local musical artist Ari Neufeld. A festival trailer is available at: youtube.com/watch?v=b1BcbjH9Gno