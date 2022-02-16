Valentine's message

Scotty Berg is pictured in a publicity still supplied by the artist.

Scotty Berg, a 14-year-old pop singer from Kelowna, released his latest single, “You Don’t Have to Be Alone” on Valentine’s Day. Co-written in Nashville with four others, the song offers an optimistic message. It’s available on all major streaming platforms and a video, shot in Kelowna, can be viewed on YouTube. The Grade 9 student at KLO Middle School is off to Austin, Texas next month where he will perform at a festival staged on a riverboat.