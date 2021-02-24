By GORD HOUSTON
Penticton Stamp Club
This is a story of paranoia, of seeing things that are likely not really there.
But it makes for an interesting tale of stamps, and fitting for these days of conspiracy theories.
An early example is a 1932 American stamp celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of statesman Daniel Webster. I remember him from the short story we read in Grade 9, “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” a well-written tale where the famous lawyer wins a battle of wits with the Devil.
The stamp is another story-people complained that Webster’s tie portrayed a devilish face if viewed upside-down.
Was the Devil finally getting his due from Webster?
A different sort of devil was spotted on the last stamps of Austria before it was annexed by Nazi Germany in the 1938 Anschluss.
Austria’s 1937 Christmas stamps show a bouquet of flowers, and Adolf Hitler’s face in silhouette was spotted just to the right of the large central rose. A portent of things to come?
East Germany printed a set of stamps to celebrate the 1961 visit of cosmonaut G. Titov, the second man in orbit following Yuri Gagarin.
On the 40 Pfennig stamp, Titov is seen waving to adoring crowds in East Berlin. Now why is there a fairly obvious swastika visible in his upraised palm? I’m sure the Stasi had the same question to ask the poor stamp designer and printer.
West Germany wasn’t immune from such occurrences either.
In 1964, a small 50 Pfennig stamp showed the castle gate at Ellwangen. In the tree beside the top of the gatehouse you can make out the small face of Der Fuehrer, complete with moustache and hair over one eye (and a top hat). It was noted that Otto Rohse, the Hamburg artist that designed the stamp, had served in a panzer unit for the duration of the Second World War. Rohse was adamant that the complaint was nonsense, saying, “It doesn’t speak very well for our people if they see Hitler everywhere!”
The Post Office backed him and refused to withdraw the stamp. They are numerous and cheap to collect.
I am sorry, but the last chapter of this story is numismatic, not philatelic.
After the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, a new series of banknotes was printed in 1954, with Canadian scenes on the reverse.
(Side Note: the $100 bill pictured Okanagan Lake viewed from Campbell Mountain, with 3-Mile, Naramata, and Trout Creek Points all visible.)
The Queen’s portrait was from a Yousuf Karsh photograph, and engraved by master engraver George Gundersen. Despite the impeccable credentials of these two, it did not prevent sightings of the face of the Devil (with two horns) in the new Queen’s hair. British politician H.L. Hogg wrote a letter to Canadian authorities, “The Devil’s face is so perfect that for the life of me I cannot think it is there other than by the fiendish design of the artist.” Newspapers picked up the story, spreading the theory that someone of evil intent had infiltrated the printing process. True or not, the Bank of Canada pressed for changes. The hair highlights were darkened so that after 1957 the face had disappeared. Collectors continue to pay more for a “Devil’s face” bill.
As with present day conspiracy theories, none of these really stand up to intense scrutiny. They are kind of fun, but there is nothing really there. Or is there?
Postage Paid is a regular column submitted by members of the Penticton Stamp Club.