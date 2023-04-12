Have you ever looked into a preschooler's eyes as they explore the world around them? I have seen wonder, questions, awe, and even a little disgust from time to time.
The world is starting to bloom around these youngsters as they take it all in. Did you know that play is the key to supporting the growth and development of these curious brains? Pre-schoolers are naturally inquisitive, and their wonder and questions can ignite a sense of awe in all of us too.
Spring and summer offer a plethora of opportunities to engage children in play-based learning activities both outdoors and indoors. Early childhood education research has shown that this learning is essential for children under the age of 5 to develop cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills.
Here are some ideas to explore:
• Nature walks: Take a stroll in our beautiful parks and encourage your little ones to observe and explore the natural world around them. You can point out different types of flowers, trees and insects, and ask open-ended questions to spark their curiosity. Discovery Park at Skaha Lake Park is just one of these areas that has amazing boulders and logs to build climbing skills, muscles and even bravery.
• Water play: Whether it's at the lake, our community pool, a splash park, or even your kitchen sink, water play is a great way to cool off and have fun. Children can practise pouring, measuring and splashing while developing their fine and gross motor skills.
• Sensory play: Set up a sensory bin with materials like sand, water beads, or shaving cream. Sensory play helps children develop their senses and explore different textures and materials. I often peek into Bugaboo University’s Learning Lab to see the dinosaurs sinking into mountains of shaving cream or the trucks plowing through piles of beans.
• Pretend play: Encourage your child's imagination by providing props and costumes for them to create their own stories and scenarios. Pretend play helps children develop their communication and social skills. It is a delight to watch Recreation Penticton’s Dress Up Ballet stars dance and play through costumes and music. Or see the Little Ninjas build strength, stamina, and imagination as they increase co-ordination and resilience.
By engaging in various forms of play, children can build their problem-solving, communication and creativity skills.
The British Colombia Early Learning Play Today Handbook for Educators (2019) states: “Children are co-constructors of knowledge as they engage with people, places, objects, and ideas…. Play is integral to well-being and learning.”
Remember, the key is to let children lead the play and follow their interests. By providing a safe and supportive environment for play-based learning, we can help the little ones around us develop the skills they need for future success.
So, let's encourage play by providing opportunities for our little ones to explore, imagine and create.
For more information on children and tot programming offered by Recreation Penticton, visit penticton.ca/recreation or call the Community Centre at 250-490-2426. Come play with us!
Darcey Godfrey is the City of Penticton’s recreation co-ordinator for children and youth