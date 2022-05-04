Kids can learn to fish as the regional district’s Go Fish program returns to Shannon Lake and the Hall Road pond in Mission Creek this weekend.
On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. children 15 and under can fish for free. No licence is required. Park interpreters and volunteers will be on hand to help those who are new to fishing.
The trout were stocked this week. Children are allowed to catch a fish a day.
All you have to do is show up. Kids can bring their own equipment or, usually, there is some on hand for those who don’t have their own fishing rods.