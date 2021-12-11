OVERVIEW: Many will see their ship come in now or at least see it getting closer to the harbour. This can be in personal or material areas; dreams can come true. Passionate relationships will be more intense, so future plans for long term togetherness can go ahead. Gifts have an enduring or timeless quality. Home and property matters will be fortunate or profitable. Feelings will be over the moon as it turns full on the 18th. Closure to some of these will be a relief. Seek a fresh start as the new year approaches. Agreements reached will work for all involved. Enjoy the holiday season as much as you can with these changing times. Relax.
ARIES: Private arrangements with associates will bring investment and other support. Share info.
TAURUS: You get a wish regarding personal goals, work or status. You have earned this now.
GEMINI: You tap into others resources more easily now. Accept added abundance coming to you.
CANCER: Do your best to display your talents to impress others. They show interest in you now.
LEO: Your position becomes more secure as others look to you for leadership or other advice.
VIRGO: Associates provide security for you in more than one way. Work within regulations etc.
LIBRA: You are a magnet as others are drawn to you and want to be in your company. Meet up.
SCORPIO: Lay out clear instructions in an easy to follow manner that they will be able to follow.
SAGITTARIUS: You are leaders or shining star as matters are settled or advanced to make gains.
CAPRICORN: Passionate feelings are made know to you and you reciprocate with understanding.
AQUARIUS: Influential or well connected
individuals are more interested in you. They are in touch.
PISCES: Show who you are or what you have achieved so far. They will be impressed etc.