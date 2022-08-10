Esther Bergen of Penticton celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Linden Gardens in Kaleden. Originally a girl from the Prairies, she has been a resident of Penticton since 1990.
Happy 100th birthday
- Special to The Herald
