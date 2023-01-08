I have written several times about the British Royal Family in this column. I remember writing about the time I saw Princess Diana walking through my hometown.
Like Zacchaeus climbing up the tree to find Jesus, I scaled the lamppost to get the best view, and although the Princess did not call my name, I did get a shy smile.
I remember how the whole town felt different because of the royal presence. The late Queen’s deep faith has also filled an article or two, a devotion to Her role, the Commonwealth, and a genuine faith in her Saviour that fueled her to serve most remarkably.
I have written and spoken that Jesus should not simply be a constitutional Lord of our lives, with no authority, but a functional Lord who shapes our lives. We can take many examples and life lessons from the institution, “the Royals.”
During Christmas, I watched the Netflix documentary, “Harry and Meghan,” taking the viewer from their courtship to their dramatic exit from the Royal Family. They shared their complicated and complex story in their own voice.
And now, my newsfeed is bursting like a New Year’s firework with anticipation at Prince Harry’s debut memoir “Spare” to be released on Jan. 10.
Spare is a term used in Royal circles about having another Prince or Lord waiting in the wings if anything should go wrong. King George was a “spare” when his brother Edward abdicated in 1936.
We are reading stories about fights between the Royal brothers, pushing and shoving, arguments about their wives and their attitudes: nothing new there, over centuries battles have been fought between royal siblings and cousins, with disastrous consequences. Whatever the truth is behind the bold headlines and docuseries, one fact I know is that family life can be very tricky, with family struggles, drama, resentments, emotional pain and jealousy.
As my Granddad would say, never employ your children; you tend to speak to them in a way you never would to any employee.
Your Christmas may have resembled an episode from “Coronation Street.”
That’s why Jesus taught in the Sermon on the Mount about
forgiveness, not speaking in anger, never using words that
can murder a person, removing the plank from your eye before you remove the speck from your brother and, of course, loving your enemies.
This Sermon was directed at the time to small rural communities and families that fished on the Sea of Galilee; they lived in a small town goldfish bowl.
It takes real effort to forgive, love, care, and show kindness in family life.
This Royal story needs grace and forgiveness, as do many of our family situations.
We can all feel like a “Spare” until we are adopted into God’s family.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.