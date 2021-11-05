Time is running out to bid on two works created by two important Naramata artists.
4th Meridian Art & Auctions, which is based in the Cannery Trade Centre in Penticton, is accepting bids online until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Included in the auction is “Summer,” a stone lithograph by Percy Ritchie, and “Shoreline,” a watercolour painting by Frances Hatfield.
Both women called Naramata home at various points in their lives and left behind lasting legacies.
“Each woman left their mark on the community in their own way; Richie's mural can be viewed inside the local Naramata Church while Hatfield's large iconic mural adorns the side of the Naramata Wine Vault,” said 4th Meridian in a press release.
“As their work becomes more and more scarce, this is a great opportunity to own a piece of Naramata history.”
For more information, visit www.4thmeridian.ca/online-auctions.