The Penticton Farmers' Market is back and building momentum, and I welcome the fresh greens, farm eggs, bedding plants and radishes being offered by our region’s hardworking farmers and bakers right now, including chef and baker Dana Ewart.
She’s picked up the artisan baking slack with Grist. Expect delicious sourdough breads — from whole wheat, seeded and a tasty apple and oat — to fougasse and ciabatta, and the spectacular Miche, a three-pound wonder perfect for any dinner party. Pastries include her signature fruit galettes and seasonal fruit danishes filled with bourbon-vanilla pastry cream. All her baking sells out fast, so plan accordingly.
Another bright light at the market is Fresh Pick Mushrooms and Organics. Owners Dylan Bibby and Derek Veregen are cultivating a wonderful selection of gourmet mushrooms. They offer a variety of oyster mushrooms in assorted colours and sizes, plus lion’s mane, and right now, wild foraged morels. As the season unfolds, find beech mushrooms, white and gold enoki and shiitake, plus a selection of organic produce from their Lake Country farm.
It’s great to see the food trucks back, along with the Community Market. Explore the creative crafts and other foodstuffs, including one of the new vendors I’m thrilled with — Madame Fromage. The Madame is Celine Quintin, a self-professed cheese lover. Hailing from Toulon, France, she translated her love of fromage to the B.C.-arena with a well-curated selection sourced from the province’s many artisan cheesemakers. On any given Saturday, she’ll have from five to 10 artisan cheeses along with accompaniments, such as sweet and savoury jams. She sold me on an incredible nutty-buttery Dutch style Maasdammer from Triple Island Farms out of Cherryville, B.C. — also lovely melted — and a selection of flavoured raclettes from Agassiz. We’ve long needed a cheese offering at the market, and this one certainly fits the bill.
Once the weather warms up, and barbecuing becomes top of mind, consider upping your marinade game with a trip to Penticton’s Edsa Mini Mart (405 Martin Street). New owners Michelle and Elgene Golisardo carry a tidy selection of key Filipino staples, plus marinades including the flavoured Datu Puti vinegars, banana ketchup, and most notably Suka Pinakurat, a kick-ass spicy-gingery coconut vinegar, crazy-good as a marinade for pork before a session on the grill. While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up some ube ice cream. Ube is made from a purple yam of the same name and produces a natural vivid violet colour — delicious!
While I wait for the Naramata Farmer’s Market to commence June 1, I’m thrilled by all the new products and refreshed interior at the Naramata General Store. The new shopkeepers, Mike Bernardo and Carole Morton are sourcing some fab new edibles, and tasty gems from the frozen food section include Holy Napoli pizza dough. Made in the Neapolitan-style using 00 flour, just thaw, proof, add your favourite toppings and discover your inner pizzaiolo.
Or get your brain freeze on with the store’s newly-designated ice cream room for hand-scooped ice cream and individual portions of gelato and sorbetto from Naramata’s own Chabendo Gelato. For wine lovers, find an increased selection of local and international vinos that have put the owner’s exceptional wine knowledge to practice. That includes a cool new wine club with two options: a Best of B.C. that spotlights new and upcoming producers, or International Gems that take members around the world.
Any interested parties can sign up via naramata.store, or just pop in and peruse.
In the freezer section of Penticton’s T-Bone’s, I found the new heat-and-serve pizzas from Vancouver’s noted Nightingale restaurant. The Neapolitan-style pies are hand-tossed and stretched topped with a combination of local and Italian ingredients, and wood-fired to achieve that signature bubble and char crust. Choose from: Spicy Salumi with piquillo peppers and San Marzano tomatoes; Roasted Mushroom with fontina cheese, confit garlic and arugula pesto; and classic Margherita. Just pop them in a preheated oven right from the freezer. They’re ready in minutes, and set a new benchmark for frozen pizza.
Save da Sea is a new plant-based seafood company from Victoria. Founder Aki Klatenback created an 100-percent plant-based seafood line including a delicious carrot-based smoked salmon alternative. Made from nine ingredients, including carrots, the thinly sliced “smoked salmon” successfully mimics the texture, colour and mouthfeel of lox but without the fish. Get out the bagels, add on the capers, red onion and cream cheese — be it vegan or otherwise — roll it into sushi, or add it to your next appetizer platter. You can find it at Nature’s Fare in Penticton.
