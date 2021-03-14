Recent phone and internet scams around the roll-out of B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine are a reminder of how scammers target seniors.
Janet Filipenko, TechConnect program coordinator for the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, has produced a series of short, engaging videos to help seniors spot scams and feel more confident about using email and the internet.
“March is Fraud Prevention Month in Canada and it’s the perfect time to remind everyone, especially seniors, about ways to stay safe online and spot scams,” Filipenko said.
The nine short videos contain the information Janet presents in her Zoom classes and cover:
• Passwords
• Sensitive/confidential information
• How to spot a scam
• Protecting yourself online
• What to do if you are a victim of a scam
• Secondary email addresses
• Dealing with junk mail
• How to spot a safe website
• Using public computers and free Wi-Fi safely
“The videos are between two and five minutes each, free of jargon and can be viewed with closed captioning,” Filipenko added. “There are quick quizzes to review key information as well as links to police and government anti-fraud information.
“We want to make this information widely available so people can review it at their own pace and feel more confident when they are online.”
The videos are available on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society website under Programs, Seniors TechConnect: www.seniorswellnesssociety.com/techconnect.html
The Seniors TechConnect pages also have tips on how to connect to and participate in a Zoom gathering as well as links to other technology resources designed for seniors.